OAK BLUFFS – At 5:22 PM Sunday evening, Oak Bluffs police officers, along with the Oak Bluffs Fire-EMS Department, responded to a motor vehicle fire on Sea View Avenue. The fire was successfully extinguished and there were no injuries.
Photo by Oak Bluffs Police/CWN
Jeep goes up in flames in Oak Bluffs
July 2, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
