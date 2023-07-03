You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Jeep goes up in flames in Oak Bluffs

Jeep goes up in flames in Oak Bluffs

July 2, 2023


OAK BLUFFS – At 5:22 PM Sunday evening, Oak Bluffs police officers, along with the Oak Bluffs Fire-EMS Department, responded to a motor vehicle fire on Sea View Avenue. The fire was successfully extinguished and there were no injuries.
Photo by Oak Bluffs Police/CWN

