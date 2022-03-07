You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Joint Base Cape Cod FD, Barnstable Police to play charity hockey game

Joint Base Cape Cod FD, Barnstable Police to play charity hockey game

March 7, 2022

HYANNIS – The Joint Base Cape Cod Fire Department and the Barnstable Police Department will face off in a charity hockey game will take place on Saturday April 9th at 5 Pm at the Hyannis Youth and Community Center. All proceeds will assist Mayah White in her fight against Lymphoma. White is #2 on the Barnstable High School’s hockey team and the daughter of Joint Base Cape Cod Firefighter Matt White and Barnstable Police Officer Caitlin White. For more information scan the QR code below (click image to enlarge if needed):

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 