HYANNIS – The Joint Base Cape Cod Fire Department and the Barnstable Police Department will face off in a charity hockey game will take place on Saturday April 9th at 5 Pm at the Hyannis Youth and Community Center. All proceeds will assist Mayah White in her fight against Lymphoma. White is #2 on the Barnstable High School’s hockey team and the daughter of Joint Base Cape Cod Firefighter Matt White and Barnstable Police Officer Caitlin White. For more information scan the QR code below (click image to enlarge if needed):
Joint Base Cape Cod FD, Barnstable Police to play charity hockey game
March 7, 2022
HYANNIS – The Joint Base Cape Cod Fire Department and the Barnstable Police Department will face off in a charity hockey game will take place on Saturday April 9th at 5 Pm at the Hyannis Youth and Community Center. All proceeds will assist Mayah White in her fight against Lymphoma. White is #2 on the Barnstable High School’s hockey team and the daughter of Joint Base Cape Cod Firefighter Matt White and Barnstable Police Officer Caitlin White. For more information scan the QR code below (click image to enlarge if needed):
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Insect Expert Says Rash-Causing Moth Won’t Overrun Cape Cod
- Scientist Offers Insight on Sea Turtle Entanglement Report
- Cape Cod Healthcare Updates Visitation Policy
- Baker Orders Agencies to End Contracts with Russian State-Owned Companies
- Strong Job Growth Points to COVID’s Fading Grip on Economy
- Netflix Co-Founder to Speak at 4C’s In-Person Graduation
- High Court Reimposes Boston Marathon Bomber’s Death Sentence
- Sunday Journal – Daniel Higgins Outlines District Attorney Run
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod National Seashore Summer Plans and Erosion Fight
- Sunday Journal – Brewster Historical Society Records Pandemic Struggles
- 99.9 the Q Cape Codder of the Month Melissa Payne of Duffy Health Center
- AAA: Potholes Led to $26.5 Billion in 2021 Repairs
- Cape Cod National Seashore Future-Proofing in Fight Against Erosion