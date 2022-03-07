Joint Base Cape Cod FD, Barnstable Police to play charity hockey game

HYANNIS – The Joint Base Cape Cod Fire Department and the Barnstable Police Department will face off in a charity hockey game will take place on Saturday April 9th at 5 Pm at the Hyannis Youth and Community Center. All proceeds will assist Mayah White in her fight against Lymphoma. White is #2 on the Barnstable High School’s hockey team and the daughter of Joint Base Cape Cod Firefighter Matt White and Barnstable Police Officer Caitlin White. For more information scan the QR code below (click image to enlarge if needed):

