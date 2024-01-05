Jury verdict finds Sandwich Police justified in taser use

Editor’s note: This news release was posted by Sandwich Police who received it from Attorney John J. Cloherty III, a Partner of the firm of Pierce Davis & Perritano LLP.

SANDWICH – On December 22, 2023, a Federal Court jury, who heard evidence over the course of two weeks, returned a verdict in favor of Sandwich Police Officers Nathan Reid (Detective) and Joseph Cotter (Sergeant, retired), finding their conduct during the course of the arrest of the Plaintiff Jesse Anderson was not excessive force. The lawsuit was brought by Jesse Anderson on the eve of the statute of limitations expiration, and alleged the Sandwich Police Officers use of a Taser device when placing Plaintiff into custody on January 6, 2018, was excessive force. The evidence at trial established that the Taser use was reasonable in the circumstances confronting the officers. The Jury heard testimony from the Plaintiff’s ex-wife, father and brother who were at the scene at the time of his arrest, as well as from Det. Reid, Sgt. Cotter, and Officer David Dwyer. Two Sandwich Fire Department EMTs, a Psychiatrist, as well as a nationally recognized Police Practices Expert for the defense also testified.

At trial, the existence of probable cause to arrest the Plaintiff was not at issue. The Jury was only asked to determine whether Sandwich Police Officers Reid and Cotter used excessive force. As to both Det. Reid and Sgt. Cotter, the Jury found that the use of force was reasonable, entering a verdict in their favor.

The Sandwich Police Officers were defended at trial by Attorney John J. Cloherty III, a Partner of the firm of Pierce Davis & Perritano LLP of Boston MA.

