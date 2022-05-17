You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich rescuers respond to swimmer in distress at Town Neck Beach

Sandwich rescuers respond to swimmer in distress at Town Neck Beach

May 17, 2022

SANDWICH – Sandwich rescuers responded to Town Neck Beach late Tuesday morning after reports of a swimmer in distress. The victim was reportedly able to get ashore. Firefighters launched an inflatable boat to bring the victim back to the beach for evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.

Officials are sounding the alarm as the busy Memorial Day weekend approaches that despite the warmer air temperatures, the water is still dangerously cold and hypothermia can set in very quickly.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 