Sandwich rescuers respond to swimmer in distress at Town Neck Beach

SANDWICH – Sandwich rescuers responded to Town Neck Beach late Tuesday morning after reports of a swimmer in distress. The victim was reportedly able to get ashore. Firefighters launched an inflatable boat to bring the victim back to the beach for evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.

Officials are sounding the alarm as the busy Memorial Day weekend approaches that despite the warmer air temperatures, the water is still dangerously cold and hypothermia can set in very quickly.