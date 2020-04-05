HARWICH – There was a dramatic rescue off Harwich just afternoon Sunday. That’s when Harwich Fire and the Harwich Harbormaster rushed to Pleasant Road Beach after reports a kayak had capsized and a person was in the water. A firefighter in another kayak quickly reached the victim and aided him until the large Harwich Fire Boat could arrive and pluck the victim from the water. The victim was brought into Saquatucket Harbor to be evaluated for hypothermia.
Kayaker rescued after capsizing off Harwich
April 5, 2020
