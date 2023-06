WEST BARNSTABLE – A kayaker apparently became disoriented while in Spring Creek in West Barnstable about 3:30 PM. The Barnstable Harbormaster was able to reach the individual who was not injured.

SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to Scorton Creek shortly before 4 PM after reports of a kayaker overturned. A nearby vessel reached the victim and brought them to shore to be evaluated by EMTs.