Kayakers rescued after getting caught in current off Truro

July 3, 2020

TRURO – A still easterly breeze proved too much for a kayaker trying to get back to shore shortly before noon Friday. The woman found herself nearly a mile off Cold Storage Beach on the bay side of Truro. A companion went after the woman in another kayak. Truro Fire and the Coast Guard responded and both parties were returned to shore. They were evaluated but appeared ok.

