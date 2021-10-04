HYANNIS – A stove fire extended to a wall of a duplex in Hyannis early Monday afternoon. The fire was reported at 22 Hiramar Road sometime after 1 PM and was quickly knocked down. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Kitchen fire damages Hyannis duplex
October 4, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- AP: States and Cities Slow to Spend Federal Pandemic Money
- Duffy Health Center Receives Grant For Teen Recovery Program
- Brewster Sea Camps Acquisition Awaits Final Approval
- Fundraising Event Planned For Chatham Police Officer
- Inaugural Massachusetts Oyster Project Season a Success
- Active COVID Cases Declining in Falmouth
- Yarmouth Seaside Festival Road Race Returns October 10
- Yarmouth Rotary To Hold Informational Session On New Satellite Club
- Barnstable Files Motion to Dismiss Conservation Group Lawsuit
- Fewer Massachusetts Students Test Positive for Coronavirus
- Powerball Jackpot Estimated at $620M
- Best Buddies Challenge Returns to Cape Cod
- Gas Main Replacement to Impact Phinney’s Lane Traffic