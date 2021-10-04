You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Kitchen fire damages Hyannis duplex

Kitchen fire damages Hyannis duplex

October 4, 2021

HYANNIS – A stove fire extended to a wall of a duplex in Hyannis early Monday afternoon. The fire was reported at 22 Hiramar Road sometime after 1 PM and was quickly knocked down. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

