Landscaper airlifted after lawmower accident in Sandwich

July 19, 2023

SANDWICH – A landscaper suffered serious hand trauma in a lawn mower accident in Sandwich. The incident happened about 11:30 AM Wednesday on Charles Street. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Henry T. Wing School to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

