SANDWICH – A landscaper suffered serious hand trauma in a lawn mower accident in Sandwich. The incident happened about 11:30 AM Wednesday on Charles Street. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Henry T. Wing School to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Landscaper airlifted after lawmower accident in Sandwich
July 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
