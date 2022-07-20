You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Large boat falls off trailer in Dennis

July 20, 2022


DENNIS – A large pleasure craft fell off its trailer in Dennis Wednesday afternoon. The “Precious Cargo” ended up in the roadway at the intersection of Bridge Street & Sesuit Neck Road until it could be lifted back onto its trailer. No injuries were reported. Traffic was detoured around the scene.

