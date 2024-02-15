BOURNE – A huge piece of ice fell from the overhead arches of the Sagamore Bridge onto a vehicle traveling over the bridge smashing the windshield. Incredibly there were no injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the incident.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN
Large chunk of ice smashes car on Sagamore Bridge
February 15, 2024
