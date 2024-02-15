You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Large chunk of ice smashes car on Sagamore Bridge

Large chunk of ice smashes car on Sagamore Bridge

February 15, 2024


BOURNE – A huge piece of ice fell from the overhead arches of the Sagamore Bridge onto a vehicle traveling over the bridge smashing the windshield. Incredibly there were no injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the incident.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 