You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Large fire reported on Cranberry Highway in Onset

Large fire reported on Cranberry Highway in Onset

January 9, 2020


ONSET – A fire quickly escalated to three alarms in Onset sometime before 4 PM Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported at 3125 Cranberrty Highway (Routes 6/28). That location is listed as Meineke Muffler and Brake. Units from Bourne fire are headed to the scene. Traffic is likely being heavily affected along the heavily traveled road. About 4:10 PM it was reported the fire was under control but nits would be on scene for some time.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them. Image via Google Street View/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: , ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 