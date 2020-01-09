ONSET – A fire quickly escalated to three alarms in Onset sometime before 4 PM Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported at 3125 Cranberrty Highway (Routes 6/28). That location is listed as Meineke Muffler and Brake. Units from Bourne fire are headed to the scene. Traffic is likely being heavily affected along the heavily traveled road. About 4:10 PM it was reported the fire was under control but nits would be on scene for some time.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them. Image via Google Street View/CWN
Large fire reported on Cranberry Highway in Onset
January 9, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- US officials: ‘Highly likely’ Iran Downed Ukrainian Jetliner
- Wareham Police Seek Missing Teen
- Mashpee Selectmen Approve Waste Removal Price Hike
- Vigil Against Human Trafficking Set For Saturday in Hyannis
- Spectacle of Trees Raises $100K
- Storage Building Expansion in Eastham Facing Push Back
- Boston Mayor to Join Local Dems for Victory 2020 Campaign Launch
- Mason to Run Again For First Barnstable State Rep. Seat
- Applications Being Accepted for Affordable Hyannis Rental Units
- Gosnold Receives $800K MassWorks Grant
- Someone You Live With Have the Flu? Here’s How to Stay Healthy
- 4th Massachusetts Resident Dies of Vaping-related Illness
- Wind Advisory Issued for Cape & Islands