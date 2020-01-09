Large fire reported on Cranberry Highway in Onset



ONSET – A fire quickly escalated to three alarms in Onset sometime before 4 PM Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported at 3125 Cranberrty Highway (Routes 6/28). That location is listed as Meineke Muffler and Brake. Units from Bourne fire are headed to the scene. Traffic is likely being heavily affected along the heavily traveled road. About 4:10 PM it was reported the fire was under control but nits would be on scene for some time.

Image via Google Street View/CWN


