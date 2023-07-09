BOURNE – A large power outage was affecting some 3,500 customers primarily in Bourne with some in Sandwich as of about 5 PM Sunday. The cause of the outage was not immediately clear. By 5:30 PM most of the power had been restored.
CWN is checking with Eversource for further information.
Large power outage affecting Bourne and Sandwich
July 9, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
