Large power outage affecting Bourne and Sandwich

July 9, 2023


BOURNE – A large power outage was affecting some 3,500 customers primarily in Bourne with some in Sandwich as of about 5 PM Sunday. The cause of the outage was not immediately clear. By 5:30 PM most of the power had been restored.
CWN is checking with Eversource for further information.

