CENTERVILLE – A large power outage was reported in the Centerville area of Barnstable as of noon. Eversource’s map was showing about 2,000 customers without power. Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire was reporting a utility pole had been snapped after a truck snagged wires in front of their fire station. By 12:45 PM, the outage had been trimmed to 376 customers.