Large power outage reported in Monument Beach section of Bourne

BOURNE – A large power outage was reported to be affecting much of the Monument Beach section of Bourne late Saturday afternoon. According to reports, tree work was being done when the tree landed on primary power lines. Luckily no one was shocked in the incident. The incident apparently caused a ripple affect bringing down primary lines along Clay Pond Road near MarArthur Boulevard (Route 28). Clay Pond Road was closed and one lane of Route 28 southbound was also closed. Eversource line technicians were enroute to repair the damage. Eversource’s outage indicated some 3,000 customers were with out electricity. It appeared nearly all the power was restored by 8 PM.

