Laundry room fire breaks out at Centerville nursing home

March 13, 2020

CENTERVILLE – A fire broke out early Thursday at the Harbor Point nursing facility at 22 Richardson Road in Centerville. Firefighters arrived around 1 AM to find heavy smoke in the building and a fire in the laundry room which was quickly put out. Patients had to be moved to other sections of the nursing home with three people being taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. A second alarm was struck as a precaution bringing in mutual aid from several other fire departments. Further details were not immediately available.

