Lawnmower fire damages garage in Mashpee

July 22, 2023



MASHPEE – The importance of home fire extinguishers was displayed at a fire scene in Mashpee Saturday mornning. Fire companies arrived at the private residence on Lady Slipper Lane to find a ride-on style lawn tractor smoldering with smoke damage to a shed. The fire was knocked down by the quick thinking homeowner who had a fire extinguisher readily available. Companies extinguished the hot spots and overhauled the mower, as well as the shed, to ensure that rekindling would be unlikely.

Mashpee Fire reminds you to please take the time to ensure you have at least one properly functioning fire extinguisher! They’re a relatively cheap investment that could save you thousands!
Photos by Mashpee Fire/CWN

