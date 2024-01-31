Life saving awards given out, new officers take oath in Falmouth



FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: It was a big night for Team FPD at the Select Board meeting Monday night. Five of our new officers along with Chief Jeffrey Lourie were sworn in by Town Clerk Michael Palmer. Other members of the police department in attendance re-took their oath making it a very special swearing in.

The department’s Life Saving Award was presented to two officers. Officer David Massi and Officer Sean Flaherty (two awards).

We also introduced our new Police Department Social Workers, Stephanie Daugherty and Molly Marshall.

Select board Meeting on January 29, 2024

Life Saving Award: Officer Sean Flaherty presented by Sgt. Jamie Donahue

On January 2, 2024 at approximately 1:58 AM, Officer Sean Flaherty conducted a self-initiated welfare check of an unhoused woman who was in her parked motor vehicle located in a parking lot. Officer Flaherty noticed that the woman was unresponsive and appeared to be suffering from a possible overdose.

Officer Flaherty requested an ambulance and began life saving measures to include administering Narcan. Upon arrival, Officer Flaherty assisted the Falmouth Fire Rescue Department in preparing the vehicle’s single occupant for transport to Falmouth Hospital for treatment. He made a concentrated effort to determine the cause of the woman’s condition, and he spoke with potential witnesses that were within close proximity in an attempt to gather pertinent information.

I can say without question, that Officer Flaherty’s keen observation, quick intervention, and expansive knowledge of local demographics saved the life of a woman in crisis, who likely would not have survived the night without assistance. Thank you Sean for demonstrating excellent

police work, due diligence, and dedication to our community. Your efforts made a difference, saved a life, and are appreciated.

Life Saving Award: Officer David Massi and Sean Flaherty presented by Sgt. Ryan Hergt:

On December 26, 2023, around 7:30 pm, officers responded to a local medical facility for a reported disorderly patient. While en route, dispatch informed them that the situation had.

escalated, reporting that a male was experiencing a PTSD episode, cutting himself, and holding a large piece of broken glass to his neck.

Officer Sean Flaherty promptly arrived, discovering a chaotic scene with the bleeding male still holding the glass to his neck. Water covered the floor from an attempted electrocution with a kitchen appliance. Officer Flaherty calmly took immediate control, instructing staff to leave the room and initiating a dialogue with the male. He continued de-escalation efforts for about 4

minutes until Officer David Massi arrived.

Officer Massi, taking over as the primary contact officer, established rapport due to their shared combat experience overseas – the male in the US Army and Officer Massi in the United States

Marine Corps. Despite the male expressing a desire to die and threatening officers, Officer Massi continued the dialogue for almost 20 minutes. When the male expressed concern about criminal charges if he put down the glass, assurances were given that no charges would be pressed, and he would be immediately transported for acute psychiatric care. Requesting a written contract, Officer Massi delivered it, risking his own life by placing it in front of the armed subject.

After reading the contract, the male surrendered by throwing down the piece of glass. He was swiftly taken to paramedics waiting outside, received treatment for his injuries, and was

transported to Falmouth ER. Officer Massi stayed by his side until he was settled and comfortable.

This incident underscores Officers Flaherty and Officer Massi’s professionalism, compassion, and composure, which directly prevented further harm to the male and others. Both officers

exhibited restraint during a chaotic and dangerous incident, and their de-escalation efforts resulted in a positive outcome, ensuring the US Army Veteran received the necessary help. For

these reasons, I nominate Officers Flaherty and Massi for the aforementioned awards.

Introduction of Police Department Social Workers

Stephanie Daugherty:

Stephanie grew up on the Cape and returned to the area after completing her undergraduate degree at the University of Washington Seattle. Stephanie obtained a Masters Degree in Social Work from Boston University and has been engaged in social work for the past 14 years in a variety of positions. Stephanie has worked in a variety of settings including residential treatment, case management for youth and recovery programming for mothers in early recovery. Prior to joining the Falmouth PD as a behavioral health clinician Stephanie was the director of mobile crisis intervention services for the cape. In her role as mobile crisis director Stephanie has engaged with a number of departments doing mental health outreach and is passionate about the future of mental health law enforcement co-response.

Molly Marshall:

Molly attended New England College for her undergraduate degree, with a primary focus in Child Development Psychology and a minor in Social Work. She obtained her master’s degree from Boston College, with a focus in Children, Youth, and Families. Since obtaining her master’s degree, Molly has worked within both correctional and recovery settings, teaching parenting, employment, reentry, and recovery skills. Molly was born and raised in Falmouth and is incredibly excited to partner with the Falmouth Police Department and local supportive agencies to give back to the community that helped raise and encourage her and her family over the years.

Swearing in of Police Officers

Officer Cooper Chapman: Pinned by Command Staff

Officer Chapman was born on Martha’s Vineyard. After graduating from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, he attended Bridgton Academy for a Post Graduate year. He then proceeded to attend Saint Leo University in Florida for two years before moving back to Massachusetts where he worked in construction and took classes at Bunker Hill Community College. After the Pandemic, Cooper enrolled in the Cape Cod Police Academy 4th ROC and graduated July 15, 2022. Cooper went on to work for the town of Falmouth as a Community Service Representative and a Seasonal Police Officer before being offered a full-time position in the summer of 2023.

Officer Anthony Fusaro:

Officer Fusaro graduated from Falmouth High School in 2018 and is a lifelong resident of Falmouth. Shortly after high school, Officer Fusaro began working at the Oak Bluffs Police Department on Martha’s Vineyard as a summer Community Service Officer. Just before COVID, he became an Emergency Medical Technician and worked nights and days off at the Oak Bluffs Fire Department. Officer Fusaro attended and graduated from the Plymouth Reserve Police Academy in 2021 as the academic top of his class and worked at the Tisbury Police Department for about two and a half years, where he developed a law enforcement drone unit before coming back to his hometown.

Officer David McGraw: Pinned by farther David McGraw

Officer McGraw was born and raised on Cape Cod and was inspired at a young age to join the police service. In 2014 he graduated from Franklin Pierce University with a major in Criminal Justice. He then went on to graduate from the Plymouth Police Academy in 2015. From there, David went on to serve the town of Falmouth in 2016 and Wareham in 2018 as a Summer Reserve Officer. David then joined Cape Cod Community College Police Department in 2018 and achieved the rank of Sergeant and Interim Chief. After serving the college for 5 ½ years he decided it was time to come back to the town where he first became a Police Officer. David was then hired as a full time Falmouth Police Officer in 2023. David’s devotion to serving others is seen through his dedication to fundraising and public service. David thanks his parents David and Melissa, his two sisters, Liz and Alie, and his girlfriend Rachel for all their continued support in achieving his dream on becoming a police officer. He looks forward to continued growth in his career by serving the town of Falmouth.

Officer Rohan Kirlew:

Officer Kirlew moved here from Jamaica with his family when he was eighteen where he attended Falmouth High School for his Junior and Senior Years. He then went on to get his criminal justice degree at University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. During that time he joined the Army National Guard, where he is still currently serving. Working in law enforcement was always the end goal for Rohan. However, what that looked like he had no idea until he joined the military. Where he decided he wanted to be the guy on the ground helping his community however way he could. With that being said he took the civil service exam, and it lined up perfectly to once he graduated college in May and starting the police academy in October of 2022. Everything that he has done was to be where he is today. A proud Falmouth Police Officer.

Officer Andrew Roy: Pinned by Command Staff

Officer Roy graduated from the 18th R.O.C. Randolph Police Academy in October of 2023. He came to Falmouth after growing up in Pembroke and graduating from Pembroke High School. He then attended the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting. After college he discovered a love for running and has competed in many races including the Falmouth Road Race and the Boston Marathon.

