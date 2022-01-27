Local agencies issue statements ahead of major winter storm

Editor’s note: Check this article for information from local agencies on storm preparations and advisories.

U.S. COAST GUARD: The National Weather Service is warning of potentially significant impacts associated with the approaching storm from the evening of January 28 to the morning of January 30, 2022 to include the following:

· Significant snowfall

· Minor to moderate coastal flooding

· Strong northeast winds predicted of 50 mph up to 60+ mph near Cape Cod

· Possible power outages

· Dangerous conditions for mariners with offshore seas of 25-30 feet

· Dangerous conditions for mariners in the bays and sounds with seas of 5-10 feet

The Coast Guard’s First District is urging the public to exercise extreme caution and strongly advising boaters against operating in these adverse weather conditions. Significant weather can degrade and delay the Coast Guard’s response time, so it is important for the public to take every precaution necessary to preserve their own safety.

The public should monitor the progress and strength of the storm through local television, radio, and the internet. Boaters are advised to double up on mooring lines for vessels that have not been removed for the winter season. Kayaks, paddle boards and other small craft should be secured as to not be blown into the water during the high winds and accidentally activating the search and rescue system.

Please report any incidents affecting navigable waterways to your local Coast Guard command center via VHF radio channels 16 or 22, or via phone at (617) 223-8555.

EVERSOURCE – With the track of this weekend’s powerful snowstorm still uncertain, Eversource is preparing for whatever the storm may bring. The heavy snowfall and high winds expected late Friday night into Saturday can bring down trees or tree limbs onto electric lines and equipment causing power outages. In advance of the storm, the energy company is strategically prepositioning equipment and line and tree crews across the state – including hundreds of additional out-of-state crews – so they’re ready to respond quickly and safely to any storm-related outages.

“We’ve had a close eye on this storm since the beginning of the week and continue to carefully track its path using several weather services and storm models,” said Eversource Vice President of Electric Field Operations in Massachusetts Bill Ritchie. “This storm has been tough to track, and we aren’t leaving anything to chance. We have hundreds of crews flying in throughout the day today – and more arriving tomorrow – from southern and western parts of the country, so we don’t have to wait for them to drive here. They’ll be geared up and ready to respond to this storm alongside our Eversource crews. We also remind customers that restorations may take longer as we ensure the safety of our employees who will be responding in challenging road conditions.”

Eversource reminds customers to always stay clear of downed wires and to report them immediately to 9-1-1. Be sure to report any outage online at Eversource.com, or by calling 800-592-2000. Customers who signed up for the company’s two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.

Customers are encouraged to prepare for the storm by assembling or restocking a storm kit which should include essentials like flashlights, batteries, water, non-perishable foods, pet food and essentials and any needed medications. In addition, make sure cell phones and devices are full charged, create an emergency plan with family members and check on elderly neighbors and friends.

Additional preparedness tips can be found at Eversource.com.

DENNIS: At this time the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm watch in advance of a storm that will impact our region from Friday through Sunday with snow totals predicted to be in the 8-20-inch range and winds possibly gusting at times to 60-70 mph.

To assist with snow removal and the clearing of roadways a parking ban will be in effect from Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 6 am until Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 4 pm. Vehicles parked on roadways may be towed at the owner’s expense.

Private contractors are reminded that it is a violation of Dennis Town Bylaws to push snow from private lots into the roads. Violation of this provision may result in a fine of $100.00 to $300.00.

Citizens encountering fallen trees or wires should call the Police Department using the 911 system – if an emergency – or dialing 508-394-1313. Do not go near downed lines – they may be charged. Police or fire personnel will respond to these calls and notify the appropriate utilities.

Contact Eversource (Electric Company) to report any power outages at 1-800-592-2000. Citizens are encouraged to use the Eversource phone system to report power outages – the system automatically tracks these calls and provides information to Eversource as to how many people are out in a given area. The system will also give the caller a call back to provide information as to when the power is expected to be turned back on.

Check and ensure your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly. Charge all electronic devices, such as cell phones, prior to the storm.

If you have a heating system with exterior vents on the side of your home ensure to keep them clear of snow. If you live alone and go outside to clear a vent let another family member or neighbor know you are going outside as a precautionary measure.

Drivers should continue to use caution if they must be out on the roadways during the storm.

Use 911 for emergencies only, for all other calls you can dial 508-394-1313.