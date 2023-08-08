EASTHAM – Eastham Police are currently on the scene of low hanging telephone wires which cross directly across Route 6 in front of the police station. Both center lanes are closed due to risk of the wires being struck by a tall vehicle. Verizon has been made aware of the situation and are providing a priority response. Expect traffic delays in the area until the problem is rectified.
Low wires close lanes of Route 6 in Eastham
August 8, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable To Present Fireworks At Second Summer Celebration
- Barnstable County Sheriff’s Employees Receive Mental Health Training
- Lt. Governor to be Featured at APCC Annual Meeting
- Cape Symphony To Perform Free Show As Farewell To Longtime Conductor
- DA Reaches Resolution on Latanowich Forfeiture
- Vineyard Wind 1 Expected To Start Providing Energy This Fall
- Art Made From 15K Pounds of Debris From Cuttyhunk Beaches
- Coast Guard Rescues Crew of Sinking Ship Near Nantucket
- Chatham Seeking Sponsors for Benches on Old Colony Rail Trail
- Cape Cod Gateway Airport Developing Microgrid
- Gateway Airport To Host Public Meeting On PFAS Mitigation
- Global Ocean Temperatures Hit New Record
- Spirit Halloween Setting Up at Former Christmas Tree Shops Location