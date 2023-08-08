You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Low wires close lanes of Route 6 in Eastham

Low wires close lanes of Route 6 in Eastham

August 8, 2023


EASTHAM – Eastham Police are currently on the scene of low hanging telephone wires which cross directly across Route 6 in front of the police station. Both center lanes are closed due to risk of the wires being struck by a tall vehicle. Verizon has been made aware of the situation and are providing a priority response. Expect traffic delays in the area until the problem is rectified.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 