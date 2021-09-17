MASHPEE – A man and his dog abandoned ship and swam to shore in Mashpee about 6 PM Friday. The incident happened in the channel of Mashpee Wakeby Pond. The skipper and his “mate” made shore safely off Pickeral Cove Road. Firefighters responded out to the stricken vessel to assess the situation. Further details were not immediately available.
Man abandons ship after fire after engine fire reported in Mashpee
September 17, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- FDA Advisory Panel Rejects Widespread Pfizer Booster Shots
- Sunday Journal – Police K9 Relief Fund Ride with Founder Joe Ambrosini
- Sunday Journal – Julie Wake with the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod
- Sunday Journal – Bob Eckel, Executive Director of the Cape Cod Tech Foundation
- Barnstable County Highlights New Outer Cape COVID Testing Clinic
- Six Months Later – Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Day Parade Returns
- A.G. Healey Seeking Action on Environmental Justice
- K-9 Relief Fund Ride Ready to Hit the Streets
- Centerville Church to Host Flu Vaccine Clinic
- Health Expert Says Flu Vaccinations Vital Amid COVID Variants
- Osterville Bridge To Undergo Rehab Project
- Cape Cod Healthcare Promotes Heart Health with Annual Ride and Run
- Update: Barnstable to Hold Household Hazardous Waste Collection Rescheduled