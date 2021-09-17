You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man abandons ship after fire after engine fire reported in Mashpee

Man abandons ship after fire after engine fire reported in Mashpee

September 17, 2021

MASHPEE – A man and his dog abandoned ship and swam to shore in Mashpee about 6 PM Friday. The incident happened in the channel of Mashpee Wakeby Pond. The skipper and his “mate” made shore safely off Pickeral Cove Road. Firefighters responded out to the stricken vessel to assess the situation. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 