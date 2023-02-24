You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man accused of selling vape products to minors

Man accused of selling vape products to minors

February 24, 2023


PLYMOUTHFrom Plymouth Police: On Thursday, based upon anonymous tips of possible drug activity, narcotics officers conducted a motor vehicle stop in South Plymouth.

As result of the follow up investigation officers determined the activity was in fact an illegal vape distribution scheme that targeted sales to school age students.

Seized at the scene was a large amount of both flavored nicotine and THC vapes, marijuana, a large amount of U.S. currency, and a loaded handgun.

Arrested at the scene was 18-year-old Sean Daniels of Plymouth. He is charged with Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card, Possession of Ammunition without and FID Card, Improper Storage of a Firearm, Possession to Distribute a Class D Drug, Possession of a Class D Drug, and Sale of a Flavored Tobacco Product.

The illegal sale of vapes to children is an increasing and lucrative industry.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 