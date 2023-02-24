Man accused of selling vape products to minors



PLYMOUTH – From Plymouth Police: On Thursday, based upon anonymous tips of possible drug activity, narcotics officers conducted a motor vehicle stop in South Plymouth.

As result of the follow up investigation officers determined the activity was in fact an illegal vape distribution scheme that targeted sales to school age students.

Seized at the scene was a large amount of both flavored nicotine and THC vapes, marijuana, a large amount of U.S. currency, and a loaded handgun.

Arrested at the scene was 18-year-old Sean Daniels of Plymouth. He is charged with Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card, Possession of Ammunition without and FID Card, Improper Storage of a Firearm, Possession to Distribute a Class D Drug, Possession of a Class D Drug, and Sale of a Flavored Tobacco Product.

The illegal sale of vapes to children is an increasing and lucrative industry.