HARWICH – A man reportedly suffered a gun shot wound to the leg in an accidental shooting in Harwich around 7 PM. The incident happened in the 400 block of Queen Anne Road. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital and arrangements were being made for a MedFlight helicopter to respond for transport to a trauma center. The incident is under investigation by Harwich Police.
Man reportedly suffers accidental gun shot wound to his leg in Harwich
February 28, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
