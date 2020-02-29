You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man reportedly suffers accidental gun shot wound to his leg in Harwich

Man reportedly suffers accidental gun shot wound to his leg in Harwich

February 28, 2020

HARWICH – A man reportedly suffered a gun shot wound to the leg in an accidental shooting in Harwich around 7 PM. The incident happened in the 400 block of Queen Anne Road. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital and arrangements were being made for a MedFlight helicopter to respond for transport to a trauma center. The incident is under investigation by Harwich Police.

