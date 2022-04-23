You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted after table saw accident in Barnstable

April 23, 2022

BARNSTABLE – A man was flown to an off Cape trauma center after a table saw accident Saturday afternoon. Barnstable EMTs transported the victim from a Mill Way location to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.

