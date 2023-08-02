You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted with serious injuries in Yarmouth

Man airlifted with serious injuries in Yarmouth

August 2, 2023

YARMOUTH – A man reportedly suffered a serious head injury in Yarmouth. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 