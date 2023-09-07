Man arraigned on gun and drug charges stemming from Nantucket yacht incident



NANTUCKET – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced today that a Key Largo, Florida man Scott Burke age 69, was arraigned on charges of trafficking cocaine, possess to distribute class A drug, possess firearm without FID card, possess ammunition without FID card, and two charges of possess large capacity firearm.

On September 5, 2023, at approximately 3:25 PM, members of the Nantucket Police Department, Bourne Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, and members of the United States Coast Guard conducted a search of an 80-foot yacht anchored in Nantucket Harbor. During that search there was class B substances, firearms, and ammunition located. Further investigation revealed that Mr. Burke does not possess a valid firearm license.

The District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to hold Mr. Burke as a danger to the community. Today a hearing was held before Judge Sullivan and he denied the Commonwealth’s request to hold Mr. Burke as a danger and imposed a cash bail in the amount of $200,000 related to all of the charges. Mr. Burke is due back in court for a Probable Cause Hearing on October 2, 2023, in the Nantucket District Court. The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office will make no further comment on the pending charges against Scott Burke at this time.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.