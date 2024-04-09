Man arraigned on incendiary materials and trafficking fentanyl charges after two people found dead in Chatham



CHATHAM – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced on today’s date that Andreas Miller, 43-years-old, of Chatham was arraigned in the Orleans District Court, for his role relating to the possession of explosive materials and fentanyl.

Andreas Miller was arraigned on the following charges: Possess Incendiary Device, Chem/Bio/ Nuclear Weapon, and Trafficking in 36 grams or more, less than 100 gr Heroin/ Morphine/ Opium/ Fentanyl.

On April 8, 2024, at approximately 10:26 AM, Chatham Police received a call from an address in the town of Chatham. Chatham Police Department and Fire department members responded to the scene. Upon arrival a 55-year-old male and a 30-year-old female were both found deceased. Preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased male succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the deceased female fatally overdosed. Upon further investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office and the Chatham Police Department it was discovered that Andreas Miller is the roommate that resides in the residence in which the two deceased individuals were found. The Orleans District Court authorized a Search Warrant and, after conducting a search of the property, investigators located materials used as precursor powders and materials consistent with making homemade explosives, approximately 75 grams of pressed fentanyl pills, white powder of suspected fentanyl and approximately $50,000 cash.

The D.A.’s office filed a motion with the Court to detain Andreas Miller as a danger to the community. Mr. Miller was held without bail until Wednesday April 10, 2024 for a hearing on our motion in the Orleans District Court.

Due to the nature of this case the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office will make no further comment at this time regarding charges against Andreas Miller.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.