Man arrested for residential breaking and entering in Harwich



HARWICH – On Thursday, August 31 at approximately 3 PM, Patrol Officer Jim Connery was dispatched to an address in South Harwich for a past residential breaking and entering. The resident reported that they found a male subject standing inside their house. It appeared that the subject entered through an unlocked rear door. The subject fled out the door when confronted by the homeowner and left in a red Ford sedan. While leaving the scene, the driver backed into a fire hydrant.

Later that same day, Patrol Officers Drew Ridenour, Brendan Brickley, and Ron Ruggiero responded to two other break-ins. In both of these instances, home security cameras captured footage of the same suspect and vehicle as the earlier housebreak. In one case, cash was stolen from a house.

On Friday, September 1, Dennis Police Officers located a vehicle and a suspect that matched the surveillance footage. A 37 year old resident of Springfield, Mass. was placed under arrest and charged with

Breaking and Entering Daytime x3

Larceny from a Building

Leaving the Scene of an Accident