Man critically injured by fireworks in Yarmouth now facing charges



YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Fire officials responded to a West Yarmouth home on July 4th to treat a resident for serious injuries he sustained while setting off fireworks. Phat Truong, 40, of West Yarmouth, sustained serious injuries from exploding mortar style fireworks in his yard and was transported to a Boston medical facility for treatment.

Following an investigation by the Yarmouth Police Department, Yarmouth Fire Department, Massachusetts State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office, criminal charges have been filed against Phat Truong for unlawful possession of fireworks.

All fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts for private residents. Massachusetts law prohibits the possession, use, and sale of fireworks by unlicensed individuals, even if you buy them legally in another state. Leave fireworks to the professionals.