FALMOUTH – A man was critically injured after reportedly falling more than 20 feet from a tree. The incident happened about 1 PM Friday on Stowers Street. The victim was rushed to Falmouth Hospital where a MedFlight helicopter was requested to land to fly him to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Man critically injured in fall from tree in Falmouth
September 29, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – New Executive Director for Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Cape Cod 5 CEO On Partnership with Fidelity Bank
- Sunday Journal – Navy Rear Admiral Douglas Verissimo
- Barnstable To Perform Soil Borings At Bismore Park Marina
- Falmouth To Hold Rescheduled Clothing And Textile Collection This Weekend
- Holtec Responds to Questions Surrounding Evaporation
- Kick Stands Up for the Police K-9 Relief Fund Motorcycle Run
- “The Perfect Couple” Faces Union Pushback
- Record Breaking Number of Rehabilitated Turtles Tracked
- Woman Succumbs to Injuries After Car Drove into Water
- Historic “The Finest Hours” Lifeboat Getting New Home
- Massachusetts Lawmakers Unveil Sweeping $1 Billion Tax Relief Package
- Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Declares Emergency to Address Homelessness