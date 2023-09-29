You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man critically injured in fall from tree in Falmouth

Man critically injured in fall from tree in Falmouth

September 29, 2023

FALMOUTH – A man was critically injured after reportedly falling more than 20 feet from a tree. The incident happened about 1 PM Friday on Stowers Street. The victim was rushed to Falmouth Hospital where a MedFlight helicopter was requested to land to fly him to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 