HYANNIS – Barsntable Police are investigating an early morning incident that left several vehicles on fire. According to reports police were looking for a pickup truck that was riding on its rims when they discovered the vehicles on fire at the Cape Crossroads condo complex at 800 Bearse’s Way. Hyannis firefighters doused the flames and no injuries were reported. A man was detained by police at the scene. CWN is checking with Barnstable Police for further details.
Man detained after early morning incident that left several vehicles engulfed in flames in Hyannis
April 3, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
