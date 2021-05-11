You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man flown to trauma center after chainsaw accident in Mashpee

Man flown to trauma center after chainsaw accident in Mashpee

May 11, 2021

MASHPEE – A man reportedly suffered a serious foot injury from a chainsaw in Mashpee. Rescuers rushed to the Mashpee Transfer Station on Asher’s Path shortly before 4:30 PM Tuesday. The victim was taken to the Mashpee Police/Fire Headquarters to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 