MASHPEE – A man reportedly suffered a serious foot injury from a chainsaw in Mashpee. Rescuers rushed to the Mashpee Transfer Station on Asher’s Path shortly before 4:30 PM Tuesday. The victim was taken to the Mashpee Police/Fire Headquarters to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Man flown to trauma center after chainsaw accident in Mashpee
May 11, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
