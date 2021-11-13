SAGAMORE – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 40 feet from a tree. Rescuers responded to a Pilgrim Road residence in Sagamore sometime before 2 PM Saturday. The victim was conscious and was transported by ambulance to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Further details were not immediately available.
Man hospitalized after falling from tree in Sagamore
November 13, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
