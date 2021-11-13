You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man hospitalized after falling from tree in Sagamore

Man hospitalized after falling from tree in Sagamore

November 13, 2021

SAGAMORE – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 40 feet from a tree. Rescuers responded to a Pilgrim Road residence in Sagamore sometime before 2 PM Saturday. The victim was conscious and was transported by ambulance to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Further details were not immediately available.

