FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 20 feet at the Barnstable County Fairground off Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) about 5:30 PM Wednesday. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. It was not immediately clear how the fall occurred.
Man injured in fall at Barnstable County Fairgrounds in Falmouth
July 21, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
