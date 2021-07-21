You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man injured in fall at Barnstable County Fairgrounds in Falmouth

Man injured in fall at Barnstable County Fairgrounds in Falmouth

July 21, 2021

FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 20 feet at the Barnstable County Fairground off Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) about 5:30 PM Wednesday. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. It was not immediately clear how the fall occurred.

