FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 12 feet at a construction site in Falmouth. Rescuers responded to Cady’s Lane about 2 PM and transported the victim to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. Further details were not immediately available.
Man injured in fall at construction site in Falmouth
December 31, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
