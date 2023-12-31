You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man injured in fall at construction site in Falmouth

Man injured in fall at construction site in Falmouth

December 31, 2023

FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 12 feet at a construction site in Falmouth. Rescuers responded to Cady’s Lane about 2 PM and transported the victim to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 