Man injured in lawn mower accident in Hyannis

May 31, 2020

HYANNIS – A man reportedly suffered a significant hand injury in a lawn mower accident in Hyannis Sunday morning. Rescuers responded to an Oakland Road residence shortly before 11:30 AM and took the victim to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Further details were not immediately available.

