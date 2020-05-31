You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man injured in lawn mower accident in Orleans

Man injured in lawn mower accident in Orleans

May 31, 2020

ORLEANS – A man reportedly suffered a serious toe injury in a lawn mower accident shortly before 3 PM. The incident happened on Briar Springs Road. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 