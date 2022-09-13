HARWICH – A man was injured while using a saw in Harwich around 10:30 AM Tuesday morning. Rescuers were called to a location off Queen Anne Road and Oak Street. The victim reportedly suffered facial trauma after being struck by a piece of wood being cut. MedFlight could not respond due to weather so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Man injured using saw in Harwich
September 13, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
