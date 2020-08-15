You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Centerville

Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Centerville

August 14, 2020

CENTERVILLE – A man was seriously injured in a fall from a deck in Centerville Friday evening. The incident happened at a residence on Phinney’s Lane near Great Marsh Road around 9:45 PM. The victim reportedly suffered a head injury and rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Cape Cod Airfield on Race Lane. The victim was flown to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 