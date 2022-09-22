FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.
Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth
September 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
