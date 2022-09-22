You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth

Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth

September 22, 2022

FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 