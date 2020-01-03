BOURNE – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling about 20 feet from a ladder. The incident happened about 3:25 PM on Head of the Bay Road. The victim was rushed to the Massachusetts Maritime Academy to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport Boston Medical Center trauma center in Boston. Further details were not immediately available.
Image via MMA webcam/CWN
Man seriously injured in fall from ladder in Bourne
January 3, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
