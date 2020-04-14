You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured in fall from ladder in Truro

Man seriously injured in fall from ladder in Truro

April 14, 2020

TRURO – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling from a ladder in Truro sometime after 1:30 PM Tuesday. Rescuers took the victim from the scene on Sturdy Way to the Marconi Site in Wellfleet to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

