TRURO – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling from a ladder in Truro sometime after 1:30 PM Tuesday. Rescuers took the victim from the scene on Sturdy Way to the Marconi Site in Wellfleet to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Man seriously injured in fall from ladder in Truro
April 14, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
