CENTERVILLE – A man was reportedly stabbed during an apparent domestic dispute in Centerville around 10:30 PM Thursday evening. Barnstable Police and Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills firefighters responded to a Buckskin Path residence. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Because the incident appears domestic in nature, officials were unable to release any other details.
Man stabbed during apparent domestic dispute in Centerville
February 1, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
