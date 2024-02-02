You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man stabbed during apparent domestic dispute in Centerville

Man stabbed during apparent domestic dispute in Centerville

February 1, 2024

CENTERVILLE – A man was reportedly stabbed during an apparent domestic dispute in Centerville around 10:30 PM Thursday evening. Barnstable Police and Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills firefighters responded to a Buckskin Path residence. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Because the incident appears domestic in nature, officials were unable to release any other details.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 