FALMOUTH – A man reportedly suffered a possible spinal injury in Falmouth Thursday evening. Rescuers were called to a residence off Worcester Court sometime after 9 PM. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. It was unclear how the injury was sustained as further details were not immediately available.
Man suffers possible spinal injury in Falmouth
October 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office hosting Jail Administration Course
- Three Regional Police Departments Receive Traffic Safety Grants
- Bourne Bridge Work Two-Thirds Complete
- AG Campbell Joins Coalition Urging Reversal of Abortion Ruling
- Local Lawmakers Applaud Healey’s Record $4.1B Housing Bill
- Failure to Replace Canal Bridges Would be “Catastrophic,” Snake Found in Orleans Resident’s Closet
- Housing Development Proposed In Downtown Edgartown
- Congressional Report Says Failure to Replace Canal Bridges Would be “Catastrophic”
- State Lawmakers Consider Reimbursements for Towns Sheltering Migrants
- Monomoy Regional High School Earns AP School Honor Roll
- Over $7 Million Raised Breaking Record at ASICS Falmouth Road Race
- Del Deo Family Happy about Dune Shack Return
- Elder Services To Offer Free Thanksgiving Meals For Barnstable Residents Over Sixty