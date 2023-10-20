You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man suffers possible spinal injury in Falmouth

Man suffers possible spinal injury in Falmouth

October 19, 2023

FALMOUTH – A man reportedly suffered a possible spinal injury in Falmouth Thursday evening. Rescuers were called to a residence off Worcester Court sometime after 9 PM. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. It was unclear how the injury was sustained as further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 