YARMOUTH – A man reportedly amputated a finger in Yarmouth early Wednesday afternoon. Rescuers were called to a Quartermaster Row residence and transported the victim to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. It was not immediately available how the incident occurred.
Man taken to trauma center after finger amputation in Yarmouth
May 31, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
