Man taken to trauma center after finger amputation in Yarmouth

May 31, 2023

YARMOUTH – A man reportedly amputated a finger in Yarmouth early Wednesday afternoon. Rescuers were called to a Quartermaster Row residence and transported the victim to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. It was not immediately available how the incident occurred.

