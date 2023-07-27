Man wanted for attempted murder in Centerville arrested during traffic stop in Wareham

WAREHAM – On Wednesday, Wareham Officers assisted Barnstable Police in locating Marckell Gordon, 22, of Centerville. Gordon had an active arrest warrant out of Barnstable District Court for; Assault to Murder (firearm), which stemmed from a shooting that occurred in their town.

Gordon was a passenger of a vehicle and placed in custody without incident. Two additional arrests were made as result of the motor vehicle stop, which led to the seizure of a .380 firearm, approximately twenty-three grams of suspected Fentanyl, and US Currency.

Guilherme Jalo, 21, of Wareham was placed in custody for an outstanding arrest warrant out of Wareham District Court; for Carrying a firearm without license, Possession of Ammunition, and Carrying a loaded firearm. The charges were from an incident that occurred in Wareham back in July of 2022.

Zavain Alvarez, 20, of Hyannis was charged with; Carrying a firearm without a license, Possession of firearm with defaced serial number, and Possession of ammunition without a license, and Trafficking Fentanyl.

Gordon will be arraigned at Barnstable District Court.

Jalo and Alvarez will be arraigned at Wareham District Court.

Chief Walter Correia praised the collaborative effort between the Wareham Police and Barnstable Police Department, and the officers involved for taking potential lethal drugs and a firearm off the streets of Wareham, MA.

