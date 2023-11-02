Man wanted for murder in Boston arrested on Nantucket

NANTUCKET – From Nantucket Police: The Nantucket Police Department was contacted by Boston Police Homicide Detectives regarding a murder arrest warrant for an individual who was believed to be living and working on Nantucket.

On November 2nd, 2023, members of the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS), Boston Police Department Fugitive Unit, Boston Police Department Homicide Detectives, State Police Nantucket, with the assistance of the Nantucket Police Department detectives and patrol, served the arrest warrant off Nobadeer Farm Road.

The suspect was arrested without incident and transported to the Nantucket Police Department. He was processed and released to the Boston Police Department. The name and address were withheld until after arraignment.