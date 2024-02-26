EASTHAM – A man who set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC on Sunday while avowing he would no longer be complicit in genocide went to school on Cape Cod. The Nauset Public Schools issued a statement confirming Aaron Bushnell, 25, of San Antonio, TX, who was an active member of the United States Air Force, attended classes at Nauset from 2003-2007 and 2013-2014. The school said they were heartbroken to hear of the untimely death and offered condolences to his family and friends.
Man who set himself on fire outside Israeli Embassy attended Nauset Schools
February 26, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
