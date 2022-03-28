Marstons Mills crash leaves one person seriously injured

MARSTONS MILLS – One person was injured in a crash in Marstons Mills sometime after 10 PM Sunday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Lovell’s Lane and River Road. A small fire in the vehicle was quickly extinguished. The victim suffered multiple injuries and was transported Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth where a LifeFlight helicopter was to meet to fly the victim to a trauma center. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police. Further details were not immediately available.