MARSTONS MILLS – One person was injured in a crash in Marstons Mills sometime after 10 PM Sunday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Lovell’s Lane and River Road. A small fire in the vehicle was quickly extinguished. The victim suffered multiple injuries and was transported Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth where a LifeFlight helicopter was to meet to fly the victim to a trauma center. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police. Further details were not immediately available.
Marstons Mills crash leaves one person seriously injured
March 27, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
