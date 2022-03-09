Marstons Mills man sentenced for child pornography charges



BOSTON, MA – A Marstons Mills man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston on charges of distributing, receiving and possessing child pornography.

Steven Carme, 33, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to 63 months in prison and five years of supervised release. On Nov. 3, 2021, Carme pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor and a minor who had not attained 12 years of age.

Between Feb. 2, 2017 and Feb. 5, 2019, Carme downloaded and distributed numerous image and video files depicting child pornography via peer-to-peer file sharing software. During a search of Carme’s residence, a laptop and an external hard drive were seized. Forensic review of the external hard drive revealed approximately 7,881 images and 616 videos of child pornography. During an onsite interview at his residence, Carme admitted that the laptop and hard drive were his and that he downloaded, stored and distributed child pornography.

United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins; Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division; and Barnstable Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elianna J. Nuzum of Rollins’ Major Crimes Unit prosecuted the case.

The case is brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. In 2006, the Department of Justice created Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.